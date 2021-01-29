UrduPoint.com
France Will Not Postpone 2nd Dose Vaccinations Despite Supply Drop - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:31 PM

France will follow through with its plans for second injections of the vaccines against the coronavirus despite the reduction in the supplies by Pfizer and Moderna, the health ministry has announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) France will follow through with its plans for second injections of the vaccines against the coronavirus despite the reduction in the supplies by Pfizer and Moderna, the health ministry has announced.

According to the ministry, Pfizer is due to deliver to France 200,000 vaccine doses less than expected, and the Moderna shipments will drop by 25 percent in February.

"Despite this, it was decided not to postpone the 2nd dose, as some of our European partners have done; the 2nd dose will therefore be systematically administered after 28 days, and stocks have been built up to ensure this second injection," the ministry's statement published late on Thursday read.

France to conduct a total of 2.4 million injections of the vaccines next month, including 1.4 million second doses and 1 million first shots, the statement said.

The block-wide vaccination campaign in EU countries, including France, kicked off in late December. However, several states postponed their immunization programs due to vaccine supply cuts, announced by Pfizer and BioNTech drugmakers earlier this month. Besides, the UK's AstraZeneca has also said that it would reduce its vaccine doses shipments to the EU due to a production issue.

