France Will Not Use Military Force To Protect Ukraine - Government
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) France will not use its military force to protect Ukraine, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
"Regarding the possible invasion of Ukraine and our assistance, we have already spoken clearly and I want to say that the answer is no," Attal told reporters when asked whether France will defend Ukraine by military means in the event of a Russian invasion.