France Will Provide Ukraine With Military Equipment, Over $330Mln Financial Aid - Macron

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France would provide Ukraine with military equipment and the $330 million package of financial aid.

"France will be putting an extra 300 million euro as part of that extra effort I've just mentioned and we are prepared to go on supply material for civilian part of the population and for support of military," Macron said after the extraordinary EU Summit.

"I had a direct and frank exchange of views with President (Vladimir) Putin. It was fairly quick. President (Volodymyr) Zelensky asked early on in order, firstly, to ask for an early cessation of hostilities, and, secondly, to offer to have a conversation with Zelensky, who asked for this, but was not able to reach president Putin," the French president added.

