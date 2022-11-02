France Will Soon Restart 6 Reactors After Treatment for Corrosion - Energy Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Wednesday that six out of 12 nuclear reactors that had corrosion problems in May have been repaired and will be reconnected to the grid in the near future.

"Today, six reactors that have encountered corrosion problems have already been repaired and will be connected to the grid in the near future," Pannier-Runacher told French public radio France Inter.

The minister added that there were no reasons to assume that the state-owned energy company EDF would not be able to restart all shutdown power units before winter.

EDF has reportedly hired about 100 welding experts from US nuclear power company Westinghouse to repair nuclear power units with corrosion issues.

At the moment, only 31 of France's 56 nuclear reactors are in operation.

Since October 6, industrial actions have hit a number of nuclear power plants, leading to the extension of repair work at 19 reactors. The French electricity transmission system operator RTE said in mid-October that ongoing strikes at French nuclear power plants may lead to power outages this winter, noting that they will be avoided only if energy consumption is reduced by 1%-5% or by 15% in the case of an extremely cold winter.