(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) France won Olympic gold medals in the men's double sculls.

The result of France's Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias was 6:00.33.

The Netherlands took silver. Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broennik dropped 20 seconds behind the new Olympic champions.

China's Liu Zhiyu and Zhang Liang took bronze with a time of 6:03.63.