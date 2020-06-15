France 'Won The First Round' of Pandemic Battle - Government Spokeswoman

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) France, which entered the second stage of exiting its lockdown on June 2, has already withstood the brunt of the coronavirus crisis and is gradually returning to normal life, government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye told the France Inter broadcaster on Monday.

"After the ordeals that we have been through, we are almost getting back to normal: we have won the first round against the virus," Ndiaye said.

However, she pointed out, COVID-19 is still circulating within the country, so health measures should be updated in accordance with French President Emmanuel Macron's guidance, which he voiced during his address to the nation on Sunday evening.

In particular, such measures are to be implemented in schools and kindergartens, which will reopen on June 22, Ndiaye indicated.

"The generation of young people who lived in COVID must not be a sacrificed generation," she also said, adding that the government is preparing "a vast plan for youth.

"

France is able to "absorb the shock" caused by the coronavirus crisis and has enough means to deal with the consequences of the outbreak, according to Ndiaye.

She also commented on the situation of protests against police violence and racial injustice in France that has followed the George Floyd demonstrations in the United States.

"We do not have segregation laws in France, but we have a society that produces discrimination and, yes, we have racist police and gendarmes, as we have racist journalists or teachers," Ndiaye said.

France is continuing to emerge from a two-month lockdown over the COVID-19 outbreak by the further reopening of various facilities and public places in the green regions of the country that are less affected by the virus. As of Monday, French authorities have reported 194,153 COVID-19 infections and 29,410 related fatalities.

