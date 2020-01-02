UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France 'won't Extradite' Ghosn If He Arrives In Country: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:36 PM

France 'won't extradite' Ghosn if he arrives in country: govt

France "will not extradite" Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, a minister said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :France "will not extradite" Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, a minister said Monday.

"If Mr Ghosn arrived in France, we will not extradite Mr Ghosn because France never extradites its nationals," junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told France's BFM news channel.

The French government nonetheless considered that Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and who fled house arrest in Tokyo to Beirut on Monday, "should not have absconded from the Japanese justice system.

" "No one is above the law," the minister said.

But if he arrived in France and Japan then demanded that Paris extradite him, " we will apply the same rules to Mr Ghosn as to the man in the street", she added.

Ghosn was also CEO of French car-maker Renault before being ousted from the auto industry after being arrested in Japan in November on charges of financial misconduct.

He is also under investigation in France but has not yet been charged with any crime in the country.

It is not clear how he managed to leave Japan. His bail conditions barred him from leaving the country.

NISSAN MOTOR Renault

Related Topics

France Paris Man Tokyo Beirut Same Japan November Citizenship From Government Industry Nissan Renault

Recent Stories

Masood Khan Urges Developing Close Linkages Betwee ..

7 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $67.96 a barrel ..

26 minutes ago

Hailey Baldwin reflects on her 2019 as she welcome ..

17 minutes ago

Iron Man's snap starts off the new decade in Marve ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan denounces Indian army chief Manoj Naravan ..

18 minutes ago

Increase in petroleum products prices challenged i ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.