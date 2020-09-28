UrduPoint.com
France Working Hard To Restore Dialogue Between Armenia, Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:32 PM

France Working Hard to Restore Dialogue Between Armenia, Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) France is doing everything possible to help resume the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a representative of the French Foreign Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"As a co-chair of the Minsk group [within OSCE], France and its Russian and US partners maintain constant contact with both sides. It does everything possible to renew this dialogue and relaunch the political process," the representative told reporters.

