France Working Out More Measures To Contain Rise Of Energy Prices - Macron

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

France Working Out More Measures to Contain Rise of Energy Prices - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The French government will continue to take measures aimed at mitigating the effects of growing energy prices for citizens, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"First of all, we are taking measures at the diplomatic and international level to restrain these prices. Secondly, there are short-term measures to support families. The government is working on them, and it will supplement its response in line with the development of the situation in the coming days, so no one is left confused," Macron said during his visit to Seine-Saint-Denis, which was broadcast on the Facebook page of the Elysee Palace.

The French government has been "mobilized" to tackle the issue and support citizens, particularly those with low income, the president said, adding that "the prime minister and ministers continue to work on this."

In late September, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a freeze on gas prices in France until April due to the rapidly growing prices across the world.

The European energy market has experienced a spike in gas prices over the past few weeks, driven by growing post-pandemic energy demand and limited supply. The peak price of gas futures in Europe exceeded $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters in early October.

