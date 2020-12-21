UrduPoint.com
France Working To Thwart Nearly 4,000 Drug Deal Points Identified On Mainland - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020)  Almost 4,000 points of drug sales have been detected across France in a massive crackdown operation, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"I asked for an accurate census of the number of deal points in France, namely 3952. Police and gendarmes are attacking each of them. A point of the deal is an illegal occupation of the territory. This territory belongs to the Republic, not to dealers," Darmanin tweeted late on Sunday.

In an interview with the Le Parisien newspaper, the minister explained that he had ordered to design an online platform in a form of a map of deal points, which would also allow citizens to assist the security forces to curb the drug trafficking by informing the police of such points and dealers' actions.

 

The platform will be launched in 2021, Darmanin said, adding that he would report numbers of drug seizures on a monthly basis similar to reports of expulsions of foreign radicals from France.

More Stories From World

