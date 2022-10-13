France Working With Denmark to Send 6 Caesar Howitzers to Ukraine - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) France is working with Denmark on supplying Ukraine with six more Caesar howitzers, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, French media reported that Paris was planning to send 20 Bastion armored carriers to Ukraine as well as up to 12 Caesar howitzers that were originally produced for Denmark. France has already gave Ukraine 18 Caesar howitzers.

"We are currently working with Denmark to deliver six additional Caesar artillery systems to Ukraine," Macron told the France 2 broadcaster, stressing that Paris will continue provide weapons to Kiev.

The president added that France is also planning to send air defense radars, systems and missiles to Ukraine.

Western countries, including France, have been providing Ukraine with military assistance since the start of the Russian operation. Moscow warns that such policy could result in a further escalation of the conflict.