UrduPoint.com

France Working With Denmark To Send 6 Caesar Howitzers To Ukraine - Macron

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM

France Working With Denmark to Send 6 Caesar Howitzers to Ukraine - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) France is working with Denmark on supplying Ukraine with six more Caesar howitzers, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, French media reported that Paris was planning to send 20 Bastion armored carriers to Ukraine as well as up to 12 Caesar howitzers that were originally produced for Denmark. France has already gave Ukraine 18 Caesar howitzers.

"We are currently working with Denmark to deliver six additional Caesar artillery systems to Ukraine," Macron told the France 2 broadcaster, stressing that Paris will continue provide weapons to Kiev.

The president added that France is also planning to send air defense radars, systems and missiles to Ukraine.

Western countries, including France, have been providing Ukraine with military assistance since the start of the Russian operation. Moscow warns that such policy could result in a further escalation of the conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France Paris Kiev Denmark Media

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

7 minutes ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

8 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

8 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

8 minutes ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.