France Works With Russia, China to Prevent Terrorism Returning to Afghanistan - Le Drian

France is working with partners, including Russia and China, to ensure that international terrorism does not return to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) France is working with partners, including Russia and China, to ensure that international terrorism does not return to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"It is necessary to make sure that Afghanistan does not again become a refuge for foreign mercenaries and international terrorism.

For this, we need assurances from the Taliban (the movement is banned in Russia as a terrorist group) about a break with Al-Qaeda. We are working on how increase pressure on this issue together with our partners, including Russia and China. With regard to the prevention of terrorism, our interests converge," Le Drian said, speaking at a meeting of the international affairs commission at the National Assembly.

It is also necessary to prevent the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) from taking advantage of the current unstable situation in Afghanistan, he added.