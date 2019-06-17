(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) France would like to avoid Russia 's complete withdrawal from the Council of Europe , which would be bad for many parties, including Russian people, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

"What France, the president, the council of ministers, are part of is the desire not to lift sanctions at all or normalize anything but to avoid Russia's withdrawal from the Council of Europe, which I think would be bad for our goals as well as for the Russian citizens," Macron told a press conference after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.