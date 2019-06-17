- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:17 PM
France would like to avoid Russia's complete withdrawal from the Council of Europe, which would be bad for many parties, including Russian people, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday
"What France, the president, the council of ministers, are part of is the desire not to lift sanctions at all or normalize anything but to avoid Russia's withdrawal from the Council of Europe, which I think would be bad for our goals as well as for the Russian citizens," Macron told a press conference after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.