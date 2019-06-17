UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Would Like To Avoid Russia's Complete Withdrawal From Council Of Europe - Macron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:17 PM

France Would Like to Avoid Russia's Complete Withdrawal From Council of Europe - Macron

France would like to avoid Russia's complete withdrawal from the Council of Europe, which would be bad for many parties, including Russian people, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) France would like to avoid Russia's complete withdrawal from the Council of Europe, which would be bad for many parties, including Russian people, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

"What France, the president, the council of ministers, are part of is the desire not to lift sanctions at all or normalize anything but to avoid Russia's withdrawal from the Council of Europe, which I think would be bad for our goals as well as for the Russian citizens," Macron told a press conference after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France All From

Recent Stories

Foreign Aerobatic Teams Refuse to Partake in Army- ..

2 minutes ago

EU-Mercosur Free Trade Agreement Might Be Reached ..

2 minutes ago

Two cops transferred

2 minutes ago

Youth killed as train hits motorbike in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Sotheby Goes Private in Sale Worth $3.7Bln - State ..

8 minutes ago

Novak, Iranian Oil Minister Discussed Cooperation ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.