France would like to avoid Russia's complete withdrawal from the Council of Europe, which would be bad for many parties, including Russian people, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday

"What France, the president of the Committee of Ministers, is part of is the desire not to lift sanctions at all or normalize anything but to avoid Russia's withdrawal from the Council of Europe, which I think would be bad for our goals as well as for the Russian citizens," Macron told a press conference after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

France is presiding over the Committee of Ministers until November 27.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe stripped the Russian delegation of its voting rights after Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Since 2016, the Russian delegation has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest against the discrimination it faces within the organization.

Russia froze its membership fees in June 2017, but the European Council's Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland has warned Russia it could face expulsion from the organization over the debt.