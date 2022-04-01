UrduPoint.com

France Would Study Possible Proposal To Become Guarantor Of Ukrainian Security - Le Drian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 04:10 AM

France Would Study Possible Proposal to Become Guarantor of Ukrainian Security - Le Drian

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) France would study a possible proposal to become a guarantor of future security of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

Kiev has proposed a new system of security guarantees for Ukraine with the countries in the United Nations Security Council, as well as Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland and Israel acting as guarantors in the future.

"We have drawn attention to the proposals of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. If we get them, we will study them with significant and positive attention. Obviously, the neutral status (of Ukraine) is impossible without security guarantees," Le Drian told the Figaro newspaper.

He stressed that the security mechanism must be discussed primarily by Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, the French foreign minister is not optimistic about the Russian-Ukrainian talks, which demonstrated no breakthrough.

Le Drian added that French President Emmanuel Macron would further maintain communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Istanbul hosted a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. The talks were held at the Dolmabahce palace and lasted about three hours.

