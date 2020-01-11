France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said on Saturday that it did not yet receive any requests for assistance in deciphering the black boxes of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane that crashed in Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said on Saturday that it did not yet receive any requests for assistance in deciphering the black boxes of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane that crashed in Iran.

"Accident @Boeing #737 UR-PSR @fly_uia on 08/01/20 / Despite some media reports claiming otherwise, @BEA_Aero has not been asked at this point in time to provide any assistance on FDR & CVR," BEA said in its official twitter account.

Earlier on Saturday, Tehran admitted that the Ukrainian plane had been unintentionally shot down by the Iranian military as they were waiting for a possible retaliatory attack from the United States.