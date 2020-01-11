UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Yet To Receive Iran's Request To Decipher Ukrainian Boeing Recorder - BEA

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 06:35 PM

France Yet to Receive Iran's Request to Decipher Ukrainian Boeing Recorder - BEA

France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said on Saturday that it did not yet receive any requests for assistance in deciphering the black boxes of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane that crashed in Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said on Saturday that it did not yet receive any requests for assistance in deciphering the black boxes of the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane that crashed in Iran.

"Accident @Boeing #737 UR-PSR @fly_uia on 08/01/20 / Despite some media reports claiming otherwise, @BEA_Aero has not been asked at this point in time to provide any assistance on FDR & CVR," BEA said in its official twitter account.

Earlier on Saturday, Tehran admitted that the Ukrainian plane had been unintentionally shot down by the Iranian military as they were waiting for a possible retaliatory attack from the United States.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Iran Twitter France Tehran United States Media From

Recent Stories

UAE social media star falls in love with Pakistan

13 minutes ago

Muneeba Ali’s century sets up 42-run win for PCB ..

47 minutes ago

University of Okara can meet global challenges of ..

49 minutes ago

Iran's General Staff Knew Ukrainian Plane Was Mist ..

5 minutes ago

Two killed four injured in clash between two tribe ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Sulta ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.