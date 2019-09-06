UrduPoint.com
France's Aigle Azur Announces Cancellation Of All Flights Beginning On Friday - Reports

Fri 06th September 2019 | 03:30 AM

France's Aigle Azur Announces Cancellation of All Flights Beginning on Friday - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Aigle Azur, one of France's largest air carriers, said it will cancel all flights beginning on Friday night amid financial difficulties, local media reported, citing the company's internal document.

"The financial situation of the company and operational difficulties arising from it do not allow us carrying out flights beginning on the night of September 6," the document read, as quoted by BFMTV.

The letter to the company's employees noted that Aigle Azur would continue searching for investors to buy it amid the cancellation.

On Monday, the company's executives will meet to discuss the situation.

The letter describes the decision to cancel the flights as an "alternative, that is worth regret and that puts clients, teams and partners in a very difficult position." At the same time, this option was described as the path that Aigle Azur had been forced to take.

The document also said that the company's financial situation had been difficult so it could not guarantee compensations to its clients.

In early September, the airline entered receivership and filed for bankruptcy. The crisis followed a dispute between its shareholders.

