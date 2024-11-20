France's Alldritt Dropped For Argentina Test
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Experienced No 8 Gregory Alldritt has been dropped from France's team to face Argentina this week, head coach Fabien Galthie announced on Wednesday.
Alldritt, made his 51st Test appearance in last weekend's one-point win over New Zealand and is one of three changes for Saturday's game against the Pumas in Paris.
Charles Ollivon takes Alldritt's place in the starting lineup with full-back Leo Barre and prop Uini Atonio also coming into the side.
France (15-1)
Leo Barre; Gabin Villiere, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont (capt); Charles Ollivon, Paul Boudehent, Francois Cros; Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros
Replacement: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Georges-Henri Colombe, Mickael Guillard, Alexandre Roumat, Marko Gazzotti, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton
