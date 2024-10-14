Open Menu

France's Amandine Henry Retires From International Football

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The French women team's former captain Amandine Henry announced her retirement from international football on Sunday.

The midfielder, capped 109 times for Les Bleues, bows out aged 35.

"I had the huge honour of wearing the national jersey, the pride at defending our colours with passion and the good fortune to share unforgettable moments with my teammates," the midfielder wrote on Instagram.

Her last appearance for France was at the Paris Olympics where the 2024 Games' hosts were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Brazil.

At club level, Henry has won the Women's Champions League seven times and the French league on 14 occasions.

After a spell in the United States she joined Mexican side Toluca where she currently plays.

French sports Minister Gil Averous paid tribute to Henry's contribution to the women's game.

"Thank you Amandine for all you have contributed to women's football and for having inspired so many young women players," Averous wrote on social media.

"Forever a legend of the French team. Thank you for everything you have brought to the Bleues Amandine" the French team said.

