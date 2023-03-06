French-produced AMX-10RC armored fighting vehicles, sent by Paris to Kiev, will arrive in Ukraine within the next few days, Emmanuel Chiva, director of the General Directorate for Armament, said on Monday.

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) French-produced AMX-10RC armored fighting vehicles, sent by Paris to Kiev, will arrive in Ukraine within the next few days, Emmanuel Chiva, director of the General Directorate for Armament, said on Monday.

"France has announced the supplies of AMX-10RC light wheeled tanks. They are currently on their way and will arrive in the next few days," Chiva told French broadcaster BFM business.

The official avoided naming the exact number of vehicles supplied to Kiev, saying that this information was confidential.

In February, the Forces Operations outlet reported, citing its sources in the French military, that Kiev would be provided with 14 AMX-10RCs.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he was considering deliveries of combat aircraft, as well as Leclerc heavy tanks, to Ukraine. French defense chief Sebastien Lecornu also said last week that talks with Ukraine on the possible training of Ukrainian pilots by the French military were being held in Poland.

Paris has already sent Ukraine six 155 millimeter (6.1 inches) TRF1 howitzers and two Crotale air defense systems, as well as 18 CAESAR artillery systems . Ukraine has also received Mistral transportable lightweight anti-air missile systems (MANPADS) and the MILAN anti-tank guided missile system, as well as about 60 armored vehicles and HDP-2A2 anti-tank mines.

Apart from weapons, France has also supplied military equipment, fuel, ammunition and bullets, first aid kits and dry rations, as well as means of radiation, chemical and biological protection to Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly stated that the Western arms supplies to Ukraine can only escalate the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that all the supplied weapons would be a legitimate target for the Russian army.