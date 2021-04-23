UrduPoint.com
France's Anti-Terror Office To Lead Probe Into Police Officer's Stabbing - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:22 PM

France's Anti-Terror Office to Lead Probe Into Police Officer's Stabbing - Reports

The French national counterterrorism prosecutor's office will lead an investigation into Friday's deadly stabbing of a policewoman not far from Paris, the BFM TV broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The French national counterterrorism prosecutor's office will lead an investigation into Friday's deadly stabbing of a policewoman not far from Paris, the BFM tv broadcaster reported.

The 49-year-old police officer was stabbed dead near a police station in the Rambouillet commune not far from Paris at around 2:30 p.

m. (12:30 GMT). The attacker, a 36-year-old man of Tunisian origin, was detained by law enforcement officers, who shot him on the spot, and later succumbed to his injuries.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin have arrived at the crime scene.

More Stories From World

