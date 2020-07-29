MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The French Antilles has been put into the orange alert mode over the threat of a tropical storm, which is expected to particularly hit the Saint-Martin and Saint-Bartholomew islands with heavy rains and thunderstorms and last until Thursday, the Meteo France meteorological service reported on Wednesday.

"Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthelemy and Martinique are concerned. The islands of Saint-Barthelemy and Saint-Martin are the most threatened by the [depression] with bad weather that should intensify this Wednesday on these two islands, after touching Guadeloupe and Martinique," the service tweeted.

In line with the weather situation, Meteo France has recommended the population to remain vigilant and follow safety rules, including limiting travel and avoiding beaches and the sea.