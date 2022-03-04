PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) French launch operator Arianespace announced on Friday that is in contact with its customers and government agencies in France and Europe to find the necessary alternatives after the cancellation of launches of OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur cosmodrome,

"Regarding ST38 for OneWeb from Baikonur, it has been postponed indefinitely following the conditions posed by Roscosmos to proceed. Arianespace will work with its partners to ensure the well-being of the goods and means currently in Baikonur.

Arianespace is in close contact with its customers and French and European authorities to best assess all the consequences of this situation and develop alternative solutions," the company said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos urged OneWeb to provide a guarantee of non-use of its satellites for military purposes and to remove the UK government from the company's shareholders before the evening of March 4 or the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with new OneWeb satellites will be halted. Earlier on Friday, the launch was canceled.