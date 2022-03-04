UrduPoint.com

France's Arianespace To Look For Alternatives After OneWeb Launches From Baikonur Canceled

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

France's Arianespace to Look for Alternatives After OneWeb Launches From Baikonur Canceled

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) French launch operator Arianespace announced on Friday that is in contact with its customers and government agencies in France and Europe to find the necessary alternatives after the cancellation of launches of OneWeb satellites from the Baikonur cosmodrome,

"Regarding ST38 for OneWeb from Baikonur, it has been postponed indefinitely following the conditions posed by Roscosmos to proceed. Arianespace will work with its partners to ensure the well-being of the goods and means currently in Baikonur.

Arianespace is in close contact with its customers and French and European authorities to best assess all the consequences of this situation and develop alternative solutions," the company said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos urged OneWeb to provide a guarantee of non-use of its satellites for military purposes and to remove the UK government from the company's shareholders before the evening of March 4 or the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket with new OneWeb satellites will be halted. Earlier on Friday, the launch was canceled.

Related Topics

Europe France Company United Kingdom March All From Government Best Satellites

Recent Stories

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 ..

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 injured

1 hour ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>