France's Axens To Provide Technology For Gas Chemical Complex In Russia's Town Of Ust-Luga

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:02 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) French technology supplier Axens will provide alpha-olefin production technologies for the gas chemical facility of the Russian RusGazDobycha gas company in the Russian settlement of Ust-Luga, according to the statement of the Baltic Chemical Complex (BHK), an operator of the project, published on Tuesday.

BHK is the subsidiary of the RusGazDobycha company. The gas chemical complex will be located on the bank of the Gulf of Finland, near the Ust-Luga settlement.

"Work on the creation of a gas chemical complex as part of the ethane-containing gas processing complex is proceeding as planned. The conclusion of the contract for the supply of alpha-olefin production technology marks completes another significant stage in the project implementation.

It is important that together with the license, we also get access to the global expertise of Axens, " Konstantin Makhov, the general director of BHK, said.

According to the agreement, Axens is to provide technologies for the creation of two types of alpha-olefins, which will be produced at several plants with a capacity of 50-60 thousand tonnes per year.

The Gazprom and RusGazDobycha project involves the construction of facilities in Ust-Luga for processing 45 billion cubic meters of gas per year and producing 13 million tonnes of LNG (liquefied natural gas) and up to 4 million tons of ethane.

The implementation of the first stage of the complex is scheduled for the second half of 2023, and the second stage is set to be implemented before the end of 2024.

