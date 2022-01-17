(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The hotly contested French bill on the introduction of vaccine passes may go into force by the end of this week, Christophe Castaner, the leader of the parliamentary faction of the ruling La Republique En Marche party, said on Monday.

The French parliament adopted the bill on Sunday. A group of lawmakers denounced the bill as "an inadmissible encroachment on freedoms" and asked France's constitutional watchdog to scrutinize it.

"Perhaps by the end of this week, if everything goes well. Let's be optimistic," Castaner told the BFMTV broadcaster in answer to a question regarding new regulations.

After the bill is approved by the Constitutional Council, it will need to be ratified by President Emmanuel Macron.

The French government began preparing the bill in late December, when the Omicron variant was spreading in Europe. It proposed linking health passes to vaccination rather than antibodies or negative PCR test results. The legislation was supposed to pass on January 15 but was delayed in both houses of the French parliament.