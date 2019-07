The southwestern French city of Bordeaux saw its highest ever temperature since records began of 41.2 degrees Celsius (106.16 Fahrenheit) Tuesday, weather service Meteo-France said

The new record surpassed a previous all time high of 40.7C registered in August 2003, with the current heatwave+ set to break more historic levels in France as the week goes on.