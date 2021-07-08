Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the statement of Clement Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, who urged EU countries not to recognize Russian and Chinese vaccines against the coronavirus, a hybrid of "racism, imperial hegemonism and neo-Nazism."

"Unacceptable statements! This is a hybrid of racism, imperial hegemonism and neo-Nazism: whole peoples are denied equal rights and opportunities, and this is done contrary to laws, ethics and morality, pushing the world into confrontation at the moment when it passes the hardest tests of a pandemic," Zakharova said on Telegram.

The cold-bloodedness, cynicism and cruelty with which Western countries are fighting for profit during the struggle of mankind against the epidemic, crossing out their own humanistic ideals, without thinking about the fate of millions of inhabitants of our planet, are especially striking, Zakharova said.

"The authors of these lines have nothing to do with that France, which gave humanity the ideals of freedom, equality and brotherhood," she said.

Russian vaccine Sputnik V has been approved in 68 countries with a total population of over 3.4 billion people, ranking second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. The effectiveness of the vaccine is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the data previously published by medical journal The Lancet (91.6%), the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya Research Center.