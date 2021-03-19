UrduPoint.com
France's Castex Receives 1st AstraZeneca Shot Live On TV In Bid To Boost Trust

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

France's Castex Receives 1st AstraZeneca Shot Live on TV in Bid to Boost Trust

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex received the first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday during a live broadcast by the BFMTV news outlet as the country resumed the use of the drug.

The prime minister aged 55 was vaccinated at the Begin military hospital in the commune of Saint-Mande near Paris.

On Tuesday, Castex vowed to get inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in a bid to boost trust in the drug amid safety concerns if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reverses the decision to halt its use.

Earlier on Friday, the French National Authority for Health recommended resuming the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine but only for people who are aged 55 years or older. The decision came after the EMA's report found that there was no evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine was associated with increased risks of blood clot events.

