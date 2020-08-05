UrduPoint.com
France's Castex Says To Host Meeting To Discuss Aid For Beirut After Deadly Blast

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:55 PM

The French Cabinet of Ministers will gather to discuss the details of emergency aid and medical supplies to the Lebanese capital of Beirut, which was hit by an explosion that left at least 100 people killed and thousands injured, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday

"The tragedy in # Beirut touches us all: my first thoughts go to the victims, their families and the entire Lebanese people. I will meet at 16: 00 [local time, 14:00 GMT], in Matignon [France's prime minister's residence], all the ministries concerned to make an update on the resources allocated by @EmmanuelMacron," Castex wrote on Twitter.

He also confirmed that three planes are to take off from France to Lebanon to deliver the equipment necessary to treat "at least 500" of the blast victims.

The powerful explosion occurred in the Port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, following a lesser one, and caused at least 100 deaths, with over 4,000 people injured and many more missing, who are feared to remain under the rubble.

The Lebanese authorities have reported half of the city's buildings to be damaged and that hospitals are overcrowded by patients injured during the blast.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Lebanon on Thursday to show support to France's former protectorate and meet its leaders to discuss aid arrangements for the blast victims.

Countries around the world have reached out to the Beirut tragedy and have already sent medical aid, including equipment and rescue workers, to Lebanon, and expressed their condolences to the country's government and families of the victims of the tragedy.

