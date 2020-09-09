UrduPoint.com
France's Castex To Isolate For Week After Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 - Reports

Wed 09th September 2020

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has isolated himself in his residence of Matignon in Paris, as he had had contact with someone infected with COVID-19 and remains a contact case for the coronavirus disease, French media reported on Wednesday, adding that his test for the virus turned out to be negative

Castex came into contact with Christian Prudhomme, the general director of the Tour de France race, who tested positive for the virus. Both of them were in the same car on September 5 on their way to observe the 8th stage of the race.

The prime minister took a COVID-19 test, which came back negative. However, according to health protocols, he is obligated to follow certain preventive measures, which include a seven-day self-isolation regime.

Thus, Castex is due to remain at Hotel Matignon, which is his official residence in the French capital, at least until September 12, the RTL broadcaster said.

The broadcaster added that due to him being quarantined, the prime minister had his agenda for the upcoming week revised and several trips canceled.

Castex is due to take another test in seven days, the media outlet said, adding that the prime minister had had lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron last Thursday before he discovered he was a possible contact case.

