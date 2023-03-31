UrduPoint.com

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Sophie Binet was picked as the first ever woman to lead the French General Confederation of Labor (CGT), the second biggest trade union in the country, amid nationwide protests against the pension reform, the France Info broadcaster reported on Friday.

Binet, 41, took over from the outgoing leader, Philippe Martinez, in what is seen as a surprise pick. She is the former head of CGT's UGICT division representing engineers, managers and technical staff and ex-education adviser.

According to the report, the decision to elect her as chief was taken during the one-week union session amid heated conflict over President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform.

Binet surprisingly came ahead of the more likely candidates, Celine Verzeletti and Marie Buisson, who was backed by the outgoing head of the union. The leadership change is expected to affect the long-term agenda of the union, but not the strategy of opposition to the pension reform, the report noted.

The CGT is the oldest trade union center in France. Founded in 1895, it is also one of the most influential workers' organizations in the country, its leaders regularly meeting with the prime minister in Hotel Matignon. It has arranged several nationwide protest campaigns against the pension reform since the beginning of the year.

