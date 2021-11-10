(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) France's Constitutional Council on Tuesday supported the draft law on extended use of sanitary passes COVID-19 until July 31, 2022, which was approved by the lower house of the parliament last week.

The prolonged validity of sanitary passes will ensure a balance between goals of health protection and respect for human rights and freedoms, according to the press statement of the council.

However, the body criticized the provisions of the bill entailing access of school headmasters to the data on health conditions of students, in particular, on their vaccination.

Since August 9, sanitary passes are mandatory in France for cafes, restaurants, large shopping centers, planes, and long-distance trains. The document attests that the bearer has recovered from COVID-19 or has been vaccinated or has a negative coronavirus test result.