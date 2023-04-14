UrduPoint.com

France's Constitutional Council To Rule On Unpopular Pension Reform Bill

Published April 14, 2023

France's Constitutional Council to Rule on Unpopular Pension Reform Bill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) France's Constitutional Council will announce on Friday its much-anticipated verdict on whether the controversial pension reform bill is in line with constitutional norms.

Provided the council green-lights the reform, the bill, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, will go into effect on September 1.

Since mid-January, when the French government proposed the reform, France has faced 12 nationwide protests gathering millions of people across the whole country.

