MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) France's Constitutional Council will announce on Friday its much-anticipated verdict on whether the controversial pension reform bill is in line with constitutional norms.

Provided the council green-lights the reform, the bill, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, will go into effect on September 1.

Since mid-January, when the French government proposed the reform, France has faced 12 nationwide protests gathering millions of people across the whole country.