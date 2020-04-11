The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has topped 13,800 on Saturday after 353 people died in the past 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has topped 13,800 on Saturday after 353 people died in the past 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the state health agency, said.

"A total of 13,832 people have died in hospitals, medical and social institutions since March 1," Salomon told reporters.

He added that 8,943 people have died in hospitals alone, including 353 patients who died in the past 24 hours. Nearly 5,000 have died in nursing homes.