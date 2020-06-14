PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) France registered 24 new COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, with the country's total coronavirus death toll now standing at 29,398, according to the latest update on the public health website.

Over 10,900 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 at French hospitals, according to health ministry data. The total number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed at French hospitals stands at 19,014.

Meanwhile, data from the Johns Hopkins University shows that there are now 29,401 COVID-19 fatalities in France.

On Friday, France's health ministry reported 28 new coronavirus deaths with the total death toll standing at 29,374.

The French Council of State said on Saturday that a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, imposed on May 31, was being lifted, if protective measures are taken. France has over 193,700 confirmed coronavirus cases.