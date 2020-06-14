UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Coronavirus Death Toll Approaching 29,400 - Government Data

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:40 AM

France's Coronavirus Death Toll Approaching 29,400 - Government Data

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) France registered 24 new COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, with the country's total coronavirus death toll now standing at 29,398, according to the latest update on the public health website.

Over 10,900 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 at French hospitals, according to health ministry data. The total number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed at French hospitals stands at 19,014.

Meanwhile, data from the Johns Hopkins University shows that there are now 29,401 COVID-19 fatalities in France.

On Friday, France's health ministry reported 28 new coronavirus deaths with the total death toll standing at 29,374.

The French Council of State said on Saturday that a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, imposed on May 31, was being lifted, if protective measures are taken. France has over 193,700 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Related Topics

France May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

4 hours ago

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

5 hours ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

National Highways and Motorway Police conducts awa ..

4 hours ago

Govt presented balance budget in difficult situati ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.