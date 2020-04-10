UrduPoint.com
France's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 13,000 - Top Health Official

Fri 10th April 2020

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France topped 13,000 on Friday after 987 people died in the past 24 hours, the head of the state health agency said.

"The total number of people who died in hospitals and other medical and social facilities is 13,197," Jerome Salomon told reporters.

Of those, 8,598 patients have died in hospitals, he said, with 578 people dying there in the past day.

The health authority, Sante Publique, estimates the number of confirmed infections in the country at 90,676, including 31,267 patients receiving treatment in hospitals. More than 7,000 are in intensive care. Over 25,000 have been discharged.

Salomon said that "tens of thousands" more had stayed at home with mild coronavirus symptoms and had fully recovered.

