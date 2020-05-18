UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 28,000

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

France's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 28,000

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 28,108 on Sunday from 27,625 recorded the day before, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

The daily increase of 483 is five times higher than 96 new deaths reported on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals dropped to 19,361 from 19,432 reported on Saturday. The number of intensive care patients was down to 2,087 from 2,132.

A total of 98,569 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in France since the start of the outbreak, almost 17,500 have been in ICU. More than 61,200 have been discharged.

Related Topics

France Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

18 minutes ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

48 minutes ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

48 minutes ago

New report reveals 35 percent decrease in divorce ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.