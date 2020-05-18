PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 28,108 on Sunday from 27,625 recorded the day before, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

The daily increase of 483 is five times higher than 96 new deaths reported on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals dropped to 19,361 from 19,432 reported on Saturday. The number of intensive care patients was down to 2,087 from 2,132.

A total of 98,569 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in France since the start of the outbreak, almost 17,500 have been in ICU. More than 61,200 have been discharged.