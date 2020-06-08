PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Another 13 coronavirus patients died in French hospitals in the past day, taking the death toll to 29,155, according to figures published Sunday by the national health agency.

With 343 new confirmed cases, the country's total now stands at 153,977.

Of them 102,601 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since the start of the outbreak, 37 in the past 24 hours. There are 12,461 people receiving treatment in hospitals, including 1,053 in intensive care units.