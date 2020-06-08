UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 29,155

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

France's Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 29,155

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Another 13 coronavirus patients died in French hospitals in the past day, taking the death toll to 29,155, according to figures published Sunday by the national health agency.

With 343 new confirmed cases, the country's total now stands at 153,977.

Of them 102,601 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since the start of the outbreak, 37 in the past 24 hours. There are 12,461 people receiving treatment in hospitals, including 1,053 in intensive care units.

Related Topics

Died Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks secure massive gains of AED16.4 bn as t ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.