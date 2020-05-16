(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Fewer than 100 people died from coronavirus complications in France in the past day, with the total rising to 27,625, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

The death toll rose by 96 from 27,625 recorded on Friday, according to the press release.

A total of 19,432 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, down from 22,614 on Saturday last week. Further 350 people were admitted in the past day.

Of those hospitalized, 2,132 people are in intensive care, up from 2,812 last week. Forty-six people were transferred to ICU in the past 24 hours, up from 38 a week ago.