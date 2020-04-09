PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France passed 12,000 on Thursday after 1,341 people died in the past 24 hours, the country's top health official said.

"Since March 1, 8,044 people have died in hospitals.

Forty-two percent of the deceased were over 70 years old," Jerome Salomon said, adding 424 patients died in hospitals in the past day.

An additional 4,166 people died from virus-related complications in retirement homes since the start of the outbreak, bringing the country's cumulative death toll to 12,210, he said.