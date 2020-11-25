UrduPoint.com
France's Coronavirus Deaths Pass 50,000 - Statistics

Wed 25th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) France's coronavirus death toll rose past 50,000 on Tuesday after another 458 patients died in hospitals in the past day, according to figures shared by the public health agency.

The country recorded 9,155 new infections in the past 24 hours, in what is a marked decrease from over 45,000 cases reported exactly a week ago.

Overall, more than 2.1 million people in France have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began. Further 12,174 people were hospitalized in the past 7 days, with 1,833 in intensive care.

France brought back lockdown on October 30 after the number of daily cases soared. President Emmanuel Macron has now announced a three-stage plan to ease restrictions starting November 28.

