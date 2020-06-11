PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The coronavirus death toll in France has climbed to 29,319 since March 1, with 18,935 patients dying in hospitals, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The number of people who died from COVID-19 in other social and medical institutions will be updated on June 16, the health authority added.

The number of people being treated in hospitals has fallen to 11,678 from 13,514 reported a week ago, with 130 people admitted in the past day.

Intensive care units are treating 933 patients in a severe condition, compared to 1,210 a week ago. Twenty-three people were moved into ICU in the past 24 hours.