PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) France recorded 263 new hospitalizations with the coronavirus in the past day, the Health Ministry said, with 17,383 patients receiving treatment at health care facilities as of Friday.

This is down from 271 hospitalizations reported Thursday and 438 hospitalizations seen a week ago, according to fresh data provided by the ministry.

The number of patients in intensive care dropped to 1,701 from 2,203 recorded last week, with 36 new admissions in the past 24 hours, down from 64 on May 15.

Overall, 100,038 people diagnosed with coronavirus have been hospitalized in France since the start of the outbreak, with 17,671 requiring intensive care. Further 64,209 have been discharged.

The Health Ministry said in the communique that the updated death toll will be published on Monday. Sante Publique, the national health agency, puts the number of coronavirus victims at 28,289.