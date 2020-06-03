UrduPoint.com
France's Coronavirus-Related Death Toll Nears 29,000

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded in France since the start of the outbreak has reached 28,940, data published by the Health Ministry on Tuesday shows.

The health authority reported 84 virus-related deaths in hospitals in the past day, bringing the number of those who died in hospitals to 18,590.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in other medical-social institutions now stands at 10,350.

Overall, 101,738 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the epidemic began. Of them, 14,288 people are receiving treatment now, including 1,253 in intensive care units. This is down from, 16,264 and 1,555 patients, respectively, a week ago.

