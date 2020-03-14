UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Coronavirus Tally Jumps To 4,499 With 91 Deaths - Health Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 11:58 PM

France's Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 4,499 With 91 Deaths - Health Agency

The number of coronavirus infection cases in France surged to 4,499 overnight, with 91 fatalities, the state health agency said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection cases in France surged to 4,499 overnight, with 91 fatalities, the state health agency said on Saturday.

The country had over 3,600 people infected with the new coronavirus on Friday, and the death toll stood at 79.

France is one of the worst-affected countries in Europe, which has been declared the new virus hotspot after infections on the continent rose dramatically this month, while those in China have been leveling off.

Related Topics

Europe China France Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

59 seconds ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

14 minutes ago

Israeli Health Ministry Warns Against Panic Buying

39 minutes ago

Italy Records Nearly 3,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 175 ..

39 minutes ago

Trump Says Weighing Domestic Travel Restrictions A ..

39 minutes ago

Hostile response after Aulas urges scrubbing Franc ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.