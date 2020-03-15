(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection cases in France surged to 4,499 overnight, with 91 fatalities, the state health agency said on Saturday.

The country had over 3,600 people infected with the new coronavirus on Friday, and the death toll stood at 79.

France is one of the worst-affected countries in Europe, which has been declared the new virus hotspot after infections on the continent rose dramatically this month, while those in China have been leveling off.