PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Over 250 hectares of land are covered by wildfires in the French department Haute-Corse on the island of Corsica due to abnormal heat for October, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Thursday.

According to the report, firefighters so far have found four bases of the fire on the island.

Over the past weekend, several fires have also been observed on the island, but they were localized.

The weather in Corsica has been abnormally hot for October since Monday, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe's history. In France, an abnormal heat wave caused a drought, water restrictions in all departments of the country, and the spread of wildfires.