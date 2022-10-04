UrduPoint.com

France's Corsica Reports First Local Dengue Case

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022

The regional health agency on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica reported its first locally acquired case of dengue fever on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The regional health agency on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica reported its first locally acquired case of dengue fever on Tuesday.

"As of today, it is the only known case on Corsica," the health authority said in a bulletin.

A case is called locally acquired, or autochthonous, when a person who has not traveled to a contaminated zone within the past 15 days becomes infected with the virus, which is spread through bites from Aedes mosquitoes.

The infected person is staying on Corsica.

They do not have the virus in the blood anymore and there are no reasons for concern, the agency said.

Tens of millions of dengue cases are confirmed globally each year. While most infected people experience mild or no symptoms, severe forms include hemorrhagic fevers and shock with fatalities.

France and Spain account for the majority of outbreaks in Europe. Five small clusters totaling 47 locally acquired cases have been detected in the south of mainland France so far this year, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

