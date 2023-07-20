Open Menu

France's Court Of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 09:33 PM

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

France's National Court of Asylum (CNDA) said on Thursday that it had decided to deny refugee status to a Russian citizen living in France who had received a draft notice from the Russian military commissar's office

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) France's National Court of Asylum (CNDA) said on Thursday that it had decided to deny refugee status to a Russian citizen living in France who had received a draft notice from the Russian military commissar's office.

The asylum request of the 28-year-old Russian citizen Magomedarsul Yusupov was rejected, according to a court decision published on its website.

The decision was made on June 29 by nine judges who discussed whether Russian nationals who avoid military mobilization are eligible for the refugee status in France, local broadcaster Cnews reported.

Yusupov left Russia in April 2019 allegedly due to his father's "continuing violence" against him. Since then, the young man has received two conscription notices as part of the partial military mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21, 2022, which Yusupov believes makes him eligible for political asylum in France, the report said.

Earlier this year, the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (OPFRA) rejected Yusupov's application, citing doubts about the authenticity of the conscription notices and the low risk of his being drafted, as military mobilization in Russia had formally ended by then. In addition, the Russian national "showed no signs of deep disagreement with the conflict," the OPFRA said. Yusupov's lawyer said the young man "faces the risk of significant punishment" upon his return to Russia.

In Russia, evading military service without legal grounds for exemption is punishable by a fine, forced labor, or up to two years in prison.

Related Topics

Russia France Fine Young Man Vladimir Putin April June September 2019 From Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

2 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

2 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

3 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

6 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

3 minutes ago
Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

6 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

3 minutes ago
 Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Pri ..

Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Prices Near Record Highs - Realto ..

13 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Eq ..

IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Equipment Not Observed

6 minutes ago
 Successful Bara operation signifies police combat ..

Successful Bara operation signifies police combat power against terrorism

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $14 b ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $14 billion

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World