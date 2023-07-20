France's National Court of Asylum (CNDA) said on Thursday that it had decided to deny refugee status to a Russian citizen living in France who had received a draft notice from the Russian military commissar's office

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) France's National Court of Asylum (CNDA) said on Thursday that it had decided to deny refugee status to a Russian citizen living in France who had received a draft notice from the Russian military commissar's office.

The asylum request of the 28-year-old Russian citizen Magomedarsul Yusupov was rejected, according to a court decision published on its website.

The decision was made on June 29 by nine judges who discussed whether Russian nationals who avoid military mobilization are eligible for the refugee status in France, local broadcaster Cnews reported.

Yusupov left Russia in April 2019 allegedly due to his father's "continuing violence" against him. Since then, the young man has received two conscription notices as part of the partial military mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21, 2022, which Yusupov believes makes him eligible for political asylum in France, the report said.

Earlier this year, the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (OPFRA) rejected Yusupov's application, citing doubts about the authenticity of the conscription notices and the low risk of his being drafted, as military mobilization in Russia had formally ended by then. In addition, the Russian national "showed no signs of deep disagreement with the conflict," the OPFRA said. Yusupov's lawyer said the young man "faces the risk of significant punishment" upon his return to Russia.

In Russia, evading military service without legal grounds for exemption is punishable by a fine, forced labor, or up to two years in prison.